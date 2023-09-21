Port Arthur homicide suspect cleared for transfer to Jefferson County Published 3:33 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

A Port Arthur homicide suspect apprehended in Bexar County has been cleared for transfer to Jefferson County.

Armando Martinez-Martinez, 48, was taken into custody Monday afternoon following the shooting death of Alonso Vasquez Flores, 31, of Port Arthur.

Local authorities said the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other, but police do not know a motive for the killing at this time.

The Port Arthur Police Department shared a booking photo of Martinez-Martinez on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities on Monday said they had a “strong lead” in the fatal shooting and had put information out on the suspect to alert other agencies.

According to information from Bexar County Central Magistrate, Martinez-Martinez was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday and is being held without bond.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said Martinez-Martinez is a flight risk and was headed toward Mexico. The alleged suspect must undergo an extradition hearing before being taken to Jefferson County at which time a bond will be set, Collins said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday outside a home in the 1900 block of Green Avenue.

The victim was found unresponsive in the driveway and had suffered a gunshot wound, Collins said.

An autopsy has been ordered.