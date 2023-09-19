Paul Wayne Albert Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Paul Wayne Albert, affectionately known to his loved ones as Pookie, passed away September 8, 2023, in Baytown, TX at the age of 67.

He was born on April 14, 1956, in Port Arthur, TX, to the late Louvenia and Ervin Sapp. Pookie was a 1974 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and attended Lamar University.

After completing his education, he proudly served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1977.

Pookie worked as a machinist at LyondellBasell for four years.

Prior to that, he had a long and successful career working at several plants in the Baytown and Port Arthur region. He enjoyed various hobbies, including bowling, baseball, softball, and grilling.

He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, passionately supporting his favorite team.

Pookie is survived by his beloved wife, Paulette Jefferson Albert; son, Paul Wayne Albert II (Shan Hart); one grandson Khristian Hart all of Baytown, TX; two sisters Linda Cole of Dallas, TX and Brenda Harris of Katy, TX; two brothers, Charles Albert of Buna, TX, and Herman Sapp (Leslie) of Beaumont, TX and one aunt, Dorothy Albert Lewis of Port Arthur, TX. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert Jefferson (Alfredia) of Port Arthur, TX; sister-in-law Carmel Jefferson of Mansfield, LA. Pookie will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

He had a special bond with his godchildren, also known as his little DBs, Brae Harris, Naryia Chatman, Troy Harris Jr., and Rayne Harris.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.