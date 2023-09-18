UPDATE — Port Arthur police share strong lead development following Monday’s fatal shooting

Published 12:34 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Port Arthur police have a “very strong lead” following Monday’s pre-dawn fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said it is believed the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other.

Police do not have a motive at this time and are not sure if the shooting, which occurred in the 1900 block of Green Avenue, was due to a family disturbance or if the victim lived at the residence.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The name of the victim was not released as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. was called to the scene at 4 a.m., he said. An autopsy has been ordered.

Collins said the male victim was found unresponsive in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Green Avenue. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Collins described the victim as a Hispanic male.

An autopsy has been ordered.

More News

Autopsy scheduled for woman whose body was found in Orange County

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur celebration Sept. 21 as Cajun Capital is well deserved

Weather Service details Monday fire concerns, elevated temperatures

Texas gas prices rise over last week; see what is projected next

Print Article