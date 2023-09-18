UPDATE — Port Arthur police share strong lead development following Monday’s fatal shooting Published 12:34 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Port Arthur police have a “very strong lead” following Monday’s pre-dawn fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said it is believed the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other.

Police do not have a motive at this time and are not sure if the shooting, which occurred in the 1900 block of Green Avenue, was due to a family disturbance or if the victim lived at the residence.

The name of the victim was not released as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. was called to the scene at 4 a.m., he said. An autopsy has been ordered.

Collins said the male victim was found unresponsive in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Green Avenue. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Collins described the victim as a Hispanic male.

An autopsy has been ordered.