Counterfeiting suspect allegedly tries to pass $10 made to look like $100 in Port Neches Published 12:16 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

A 24-year-old Houston man with a warrant for counterfeiting out of Indiana reportedly attempted to pass a $10 bill that was altered to look like a $100 bill in Port Neches.

The phony money came to light July 2 when Port Neches police were called to the Dollar General at 726 Magnolia St. for a forgery.

While en route police were given a description of the suspect car, and a Dollar Store employee followed the car to Walgreens on Nall Street.

Police spoke with the alleged suspect, identified as Kalen James Harden, and ran his name through a database, where they learned of the warrant out of Indiana, but the agency refused to extradite, according to the affidavit for arrest.

Officers reportedly found a counterfeit $100 bill in Harden’s wallet.

The Dollar Store manager allegedly identified Harden as a suspect from a separate forgery that happened weeks earlier.

During a search of Harden’s vehicle police said they found more counterfeit $100 bills along with drug paraphernalia and other individuals’ identifying information that did not belong to Harden.

It was later discovered after speaking with the store manager that the $100 Harden attempted to pass was a $10 that had been altered to look like a $100 bill.

Harden was charged with forgery and bond set at $20,000. He posted bond July 6.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.