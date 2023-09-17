Assaults and thefts lowlight list of indictments; see the names
Published 12:18 am Sunday, September 17, 2023
Assaults and thefts make up a majority of the crimes for which individuals were indicted for last week.
- Reginald Allen, 61, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/household with weapon for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- Otis Claude Berry Jr., 56, of Beaumont was indicted for assault family/household member with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.
- Charlton Brydson, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.
- Boris K. Collins, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred April 30.
- Lazaro Amador Gort, 26, of Katy was indicted for theft of property valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000 for an incident that occurred March 8.
- Lamar Trevon Fitton, 22, of Baytown as indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred May 23.
- Lamar Trevon Fitton, 22, of Baytown as indicted for theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred May 23.
- Bodie Christopher Gattis, 42, of Kirbyville was indicted for continuous violence against family for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.
- Kalen James Harden, 24, of Houston was indicted for forgery government/national institution/money/security for an incident that occurred July 2.
- Damon Donte Henry, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair for an incident that occurred July 11.
- Joel B. Jenkins, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.
- Derrick Linden Johnson, 41, of Port Neches was indicted for theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred April 23.
- Kelvin R. Johnson, 42, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred April 29.
- Gary Michael McWilliams, 42, of Dayton was indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass valued less than $20,000 for an incident that occurred May 21.
- Jeremy Boyd Nelson, 44, of Baytown was indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass valued less than $20,000 for an incident that occurred May 21.
- Jonathan Keath Montoya, 35, of Beaumont was indicted or injury to a child with intent bodily injury for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.
- Kenneth Maurice Randolph Jr., 32, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.
- Mariana Tomescu, 39, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted for organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 for an incident that occurred April 5.
- Daniela Tomescu, 22, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted for organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 for an incident that occurred April 5.
- Sanmaria Galiceanu, 20, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted for organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 for an incident that occurred April 5.
- Hayden Julian Wallace, 19, of Groves was indicted for promotion of prostitution for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Sean Aaron Woods, 33, of Port Neches was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 4.
- Frank James Collins, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.
- Jared Newton Devine, 39, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more offense for an incident that occurred June 22.
- Shannon Coy Neal, 53, of Groves was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Joshua Allen Permenter, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred July 26.
- Joshua Allen Permenter, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 26.
- Christopher Phillips, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for assault family/household member with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.