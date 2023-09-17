Assaults and thefts lowlight list of indictments; see the names Published 12:18 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

Assaults and thefts make up a majority of the crimes for which individuals were indicted for last week.

Reginald Allen, 61, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/household with weapon for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

Otis Claude Berry Jr., 56, of Beaumont was indicted for assault family/household member with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Charlton Brydson, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.

Boris K. Collins, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred April 30.

Lazaro Amador Gort, 26, of Katy was indicted for theft of property valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000 for an incident that occurred March 8.

Lamar Trevon Fitton, 22, of Baytown as indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred May 23.

Lamar Trevon Fitton, 22, of Baytown as indicted for theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred May 23.

Bodie Christopher Gattis, 42, of Kirbyville was indicted for continuous violence against family for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Kalen James Harden, 24, of Houston was indicted for forgery government/national institution/money/security for an incident that occurred July 2.

Damon Donte Henry, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair for an incident that occurred July 11.

Joel B. Jenkins, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.

Derrick Linden Johnson, 41, of Port Neches was indicted for theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred April 23.

Kelvin R. Johnson, 42, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred April 29.

Gary Michael McWilliams, 42, of Dayton was indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass valued less than $20,000 for an incident that occurred May 21.

Jeremy Boyd Nelson, 44, of Baytown was indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass valued less than $20,000 for an incident that occurred May 21.

Jonathan Keath Montoya, 35, of Beaumont was indicted or injury to a child with intent bodily injury for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Kenneth Maurice Randolph Jr., 32, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Mariana Tomescu, 39, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted for organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 for an incident that occurred April 5.

Daniela Tomescu, 22, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted for organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 for an incident that occurred April 5.

Sanmaria Galiceanu, 20, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted for organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 for an incident that occurred April 5.

Hayden Julian Wallace, 19, of Groves was indicted for promotion of prostitution for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Sean Aaron Woods, 33, of Port Neches was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 4.

Frank James Collins, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.

Jared Newton Devine, 39, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more offense for an incident that occurred June 22.

Shannon Coy Neal, 53, of Groves was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Joshua Allen Permenter, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred July 26.

Joshua Allen Permenter, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 26.

Christopher Phillips, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for assault family/household member with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.