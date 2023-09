PHOTO FEATURE — “Centennial Fest” fun planned at Lamar University Published 12:06 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Lamar University President Dr. Jaime R. Taylor spoke this week about the 100th Celebration “Centennial Fest” Sunday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on campus.

Taylor, who was the guest speaker of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur, also touched on Lamar’s rich history in engineering education.

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Jesus Acosta, Taylor and Lisa Brown.