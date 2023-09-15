Nederland woman killed following early Friday hit-and-run Published 3:40 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Beaumont police have identified a Nederland woman as the victim of a fatal Friday morning hit-and-run collision.

Beaumont Police Department officers responded at approximately 7:13 a.m. Friday to the 6200 block of Texas 347 in reference to a deceased person near the roadway.

BPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating this as a hit-and-run case.

The victim is identified as Vanna Lynn Ball, 37, of Nederland.