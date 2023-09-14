Port Arthur residents can present ideas for parks to city leaders Published 12:30 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Port Arthur residents have a chance to voice their opinions on what they want to see at the city’s parks.

Burditt Consultants LLC is going to be on hand from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Park, 200 Woodworth Blvd. to solicit ideas for Rose Hill Park, S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Park and other parks, trails and natural areas in Port Arthur.

Chandra Alpough, director of Parks and Recreation, said the open house is being held outside and similar to a meeting previously where residents were able to present development ideas.

The ideas will go into a master plan for improvements to the parks.

Alpough said having a master plan in place makes it easier if the city chooses to go after grants for funding for parks improvements.

Alpough said this effort is not tied to the proposition passed by city voters in 2021 calling for changes to two city parks and the city’s recreation center.

For next week, Burditt officials will share their ideas with residents, with the hope for input.

Mayor Thurman Bartie said he would like to see residents come out and take part in the gathering so leaders can find out what they really want.

He said he would love to have citizen input in the upcoming open house.