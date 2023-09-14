PHOTO FEATURE — Menard’s Market & Café providing health, savory meal options Published 12:24 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

1 of 3

GROVES — Menard’s Market & Café hosted a ribbon cutting celebration Tuesday afternoon at the Groves location inside The Courtyard, 4321 Lincoln Avenue, Suite B.

The event was co-hosted by the Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center.

Owner Shenna Menard is a certified nutritionist and fitness coach.

She offers meal prep, low carb, portion control and calorie control assistance.

The café is open Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

For more information, call 409-300-4005 or log onto menardsmarketcafe.com.

— Submitted by Natalie Picazo