Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 12:

Published 12:04 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12:

Aug. 30

  • Brett Hoffpauir, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Main.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 31

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Glaser.
  • An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Main.

Sept. 1

  • Billy Harmon, 45, was arrested for walked on wrong side of roadway in the 6600 block of Val.

Sept. 2

  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Victor Perez 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Garner.

Sept. 3

  • No reports.

Sept. 4

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Main.

Sept. 5

  • An information report was taken in the 5100 block of Woodlawn.

Sept. 6

  • An information report was taken in the 6300 block of Plaza.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 Gulfway Drive.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen.

Sept. 7

  • An assault by threat was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.
  • A forgery was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina Avenue.

Sept. 8

  • Salena Sirasapalli, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Avenue.

Sept. 9

  • Makara Kan, 40, was arrested for criminal trespass and walked on wrong side of roadway in the 4500 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 10

  • Kevin Hebert, 64, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Mckinley.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 6700 block of Capitol.

Sept. 11

  • Recovery stolen property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Sept. 12

  • No reports.

