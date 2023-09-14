Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 12:
Published 12:04 am Thursday, September 14, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12:
Aug. 30
- Brett Hoffpauir, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Main.
- A dog bite was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
Aug. 31
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Glaser.
- An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Main.
Sept. 1
- Billy Harmon, 45, was arrested for walked on wrong side of roadway in the 6600 block of Val.
Sept. 2
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Victor Perez 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Garner.
Sept. 3
- No reports.
Sept. 4
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Main.
Sept. 5
- An information report was taken in the 5100 block of Woodlawn.
Sept. 6
- An information report was taken in the 6300 block of Plaza.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 Gulfway Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen.
Sept. 7
- An assault by threat was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.
- A forgery was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina Avenue.
Sept. 8
- Salena Sirasapalli, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Avenue.
Sept. 9
- Makara Kan, 40, was arrested for criminal trespass and walked on wrong side of roadway in the 4500 block of Main.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Sept. 10
- Kevin Hebert, 64, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Mckinley.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 6700 block of Capitol.
Sept. 11
- Recovery stolen property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
Sept. 12
- No reports.