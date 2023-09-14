Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 12: Published 12:04 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12:

Aug. 30

Brett Hoffpauir, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Main.

A dog bite was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 31

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Glaser.

An assault was reported in the 4700 block of Main.

Sept. 1

Billy Harmon, 45, was arrested for walked on wrong side of roadway in the 6600 block of Val.

Sept. 2

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Victor Perez 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Garner.

Sept. 3

No reports.

Sept. 4

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Main.

Sept. 5

An information report was taken in the 5100 block of Woodlawn.

Sept. 6

An information report was taken in the 6300 block of Plaza.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 Gulfway Drive.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 6600 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Deadly conduct was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen.

Sept. 7

An assault by threat was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.

A forgery was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina Avenue.

Sept. 8

Salena Sirasapalli, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Avenue.

Sept. 9

Makara Kan, 40, was arrested for criminal trespass and walked on wrong side of roadway in the 4500 block of Main.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 10

Kevin Hebert, 64, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Mckinley.

An aggravated assault was reported in the 6700 block of Capitol.

Sept. 11

Recovery stolen property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Sept. 12