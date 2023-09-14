Eucharistic Flotilla stops planned Saturday in Port Arthur, Port Neches Published 12:08 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Bishop David L. Toups has called upon the Southeast Texas Catholic faithful to renew and deepen their faith in Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament during their Eucharistic Revival.

To support this three-year revival, Stella Maris-Diocese of Beaumont is hosting an Eucharistic Flotilla Saturday (Sept. 16) on the Neches River with four stops.

The public is invited to join organizers at one or more of the stops.

Each stop will be approximately 30 minutes long and include Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, prayer and song.

Arrival times are approximate. Bring chairs, water and other items needed for being outside.

9 a.m. — Collier’s Ferry Park, 5390 Pine St. in Beaumont

11:15 a.m. — Maritime Administration Beaumont Reserve Fleet Dock, 2600 AMOCO Road in Beaumont. For security purposes, the Maritime Administration asks you register in advance. You will need a valid government-issued ID to enter.

12:30 p.m. — Hunter Barber’s dock. Park at Port Neches Park, 601 Grigsby in Port Neches. You will be shuttled to the location

1:30 p.m. — Marine Fueling, 9000 Yacht Club Road in Port Arthur

For more information, go to the Diocesan website at www.dioceseofbmt.org.