Port Arthur’s official Cajun Capital of Texas party set and you’re invited Published 12:28 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Roots are deep for the Cajuns who migrated from the Pelican State to the Lone Star State and made Port Arthur their home.

We are still thanking them for the gumbo, crawfish, music and hard-working ethics they brought with them. We have always felt like the Cajun Capital of Texas.

During the 2023 Texas legislative session, the House, Senate and Governor have agreed, and stamped and sealed this title for Port Arthur. Come join us for a party of Port Arthur proportions as we celebrate our distinction!

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, Texas State Rep. Christian Manuel and a representative from Texas Senator Brandon Creighton’s office will make an official announcement at this community party set for Thursday/Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Procter Street in downtown Port Arthur.

Dignitaries are scheduled to speak at 5 p.m.

The celebration includes music by David Varnado and Jude Moreau and Cajun flavors with a toast to letting the good times roll.

Manuel supported Port Arthur’s Cajun designation throughout the process.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have led the legislative efforts with House Concurrent Resolution 61, this past session to have Port Arthur, Texas recognized as the Cajun Capital of Texas,” he said.

“I am proud of my community and the richness of the Cajun culture within District 22. Let’s immerse ourselves in the colorful traditions and delicious cuisine that make Port Arthur shine!”

Bartie agrees that the city’s residents help make that “shine.”

“Port Arthur is a melting pot, and that’s what makes our city special. We embrace the Cajun culture and enjoy everything that comes with it: the music, the food, and most importantly, the people,” Bartie said.

Port Arthur area’s current Cajun Trail tour includes a yearly Cajun Heritage Festival, stops at historic houses in Mid County and exhibits at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

What better place to celebrate than the Museum?

This favorite local attraction features displays of the interior of an Acadian home and a recognition of Cajun, Zydeco, and Swamp Pop music.

The ‘frottoir’, or over-the-shoulder washboard, is a Port Arthur-created instrument also honored at the Museum.

The 2023 Cajun resolution garnered support from the City of Port Arthur, Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Port of Port Arthur, Lamar State College-Port Arthur, Museum of the Gulf Coast, and various Cajun historians.

Celebrate one of Port Arthur’s many varied cultures at this event where you’ll experience the music, food, and joie de vivre that is the Cajun way of life and leave with the good times rolling and a little Port Arthur swag!

For more information on Cajun history, eateries and places that make Port Arthur an upper Texas Gulf Coast destination, go to visitportarthurtx.com

For more information on this event, go to https://fb.me/e/EOeO5U0s.