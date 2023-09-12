Port Neches workshop fire injures man, nearby horse comes out OK Published 11:43 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches man suffered minor burns after a fire in his workshop Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was working on a project inside his workshop, which is detached from the home, when a spark occurred with flammable liquid nearby, igniting the structure, according to Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega.

Vega said there were vehicles inside the workshop, which is located in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

The man escaped the fire with relatively minor burns to his arms, Vega said.

The victim was checked by EMS at the scene and refused treatment and transportation to a hospital.

A horse in the back of the structure was not harmed.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished approximately an hour-and-a-half from start to finish, Vega said.

Crews remained on scene to make sure there is no reignition because of the heat and the weather conditions.

PNFD had assistance from its volunteer fire department and from Nederland and Groves fire departments.

The fire was called in at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.