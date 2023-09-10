5 Port Arthur juveniles arrested for vehicle theft; police looking into social media challenge connection Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Five juveniles from Port Arthur were taken into custody for allegedly stealing cars and evading arrest last week.

Police were tipped off to the crimes when someone tried to steal a Ring door camera, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

According to the Duriso, the incident took place Sept. 3 at Park Central Apartments.

The minors, who range in age from 14 to 16, were arrested and sent to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center.

Duriso said a hammer and a screwdriver were found with the youth, as well as evidence from one of the vehicles that was stolen.

Police located the juveniles and two stolen Hyundai at the apartment complex.

Duriso said police are looking to see if the vehicle thefts are tied to a social media challenge or if it is something the suepects learned from social media.