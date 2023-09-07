Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Published 12:14 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

  • April Williams, 43, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Daniel Courville, 28, warrant other agency
  • Juan Garcia Jr., 44, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Jovanny Garcia, 22, public intoxication
  • Brandy Bradford, 38, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

Aug. 28

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of South 13th Street.

Aug. 29

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 30

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of California.
  • Forgery financial instrument and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
  • Aggravated assault -serious bodily injury was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 31

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of S 5th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 100 block of South Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 1

  • A death was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.
  • Debit / credit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Carriage Lane.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.

Sept. 2

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of Boston.
  • A suspicious death was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North 23rd Street.

Sept. 3

  • No reports.

