Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 28-Sept. 3 Published 12:14 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

April Williams, 43, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Daniel Courville, 28, warrant other agency

Juan Garcia Jr., 44, driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more

or more Jovanny Garcia, 22, public intoxication

Brandy Bradford, 38, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

Aug. 28

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A death was reported in the 600 block of South 13th Street.

Aug. 29

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 30

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1500 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of California.

Forgery financial instrument and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Aggravated assault -serious bodily injury was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 31

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of S 5 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency in the 100 block of South Memorial.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

or more in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 1

A death was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue G.

Debit / credit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Carriage Lane.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family -family violence and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.

Sept. 2

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of Boston.

A suspicious death was reported in the 1500 block of Kent.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North 23rd Street.

Sept. 3