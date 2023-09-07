Hunter Education Course set for Nederland ISD students

Published 12:04 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

By PA News

NEDERLAND — Monday/Oct. 2 is a student holiday, and the Nederland Independent School District is host a Hunter Education Course for fifth through 12th grade NISD students.

The course will be held in the C.O. Wilson Middle School cafeteria at 2620 Helena Avenue in Nederland.

The cost of the course is $15 and will be paid in cash upon arrival to the course.

Instructors ask students bring an exact amount when paying.

