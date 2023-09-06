ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Katia Gandara, 12th grade, Bob Hope High School Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Bob Hope High School senior Katia Gandara got into volleyball in the seventh grade, when she saw there were tryouts for the team.

She decided to try something new and was a bit nervous at first, but she’s glad she did it.

Her current coach, Christian Cruz, said Gandara has been a varsity player since the ninth grade.

“She has a powerful left hand and fast serve,” Cruz said. “She has always impressed me with her athletic skills.”

When speaking of the season, Gandara said she loves the chemistry on the team.

“That plays a huge part,” Gandara said. “This season I will enjoy as much as I can since it’s my last year.”

The Athlete of the Week honor is sponsored by Town & Country Ford. Learn more at 409-332-4755.