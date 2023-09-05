Sea Ranch Café hosting The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy Published 12:10 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

PORT NECHES — The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy begins its tour of the community at Sea Ranch Café in Port Neches, signaling the countdown to Oct. 27’s Mid County Madness showdown between Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School.

Sea Ranch Café general manager Kaylei Hemler said the restaurant is excited to have the trophy because it is a piece of the special legacy Bum Phillips left behind.

The Café is located 1305 Magnolia Avenue and opened in Port Neches in March 2004.

A PNG graduate, Hemler is not shy about saying she is pulling for the Indians when the two schools do battle again this year.

“The cool part about this game is that it brings two schools together in a friendly competition to support each school in different ways, such as showing pride and joy that both schools bring,” Hemler said.

“In 19 years, Mid County has shown so much support to our business by showing up, bringing business from all over and enjoying our food.”

Following the trophy’s delivery, three of the earliest fans to get an up close look and take some pictures were Pernall Dinvaut, Jerry Tello and Chris Kelly.

Brian Landry opened the restaurant following a career in the industry that included when his father owned and operated Howdy Doody, a grocery store, restaurant and dance hall off of Twin City Highway.

He opened Sea Ranch Café as a way to spend more time with his wife and three daughters.

Sea Ranch Café serves 100 percent beef burgers, traditional Cajun style crawfish, gumbo, boudin, shrimp, BBQ and more.

Landry has always said he prides himself on customer service, old-fashioned style food and a hometown feel.

“We are hometown people,” he told Port Arthur Newsmedia previously. “We have really good food and a great customer base. That’s all we need.”