Say hello to the 2023 United States Constable of the Year Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Constable Christopher Bates Sr. of Jefferson County was named 2023 United States Constable of the Year by the National Constables and Marshals Association during an Aug. 31 event.

Bates was honored at the National Constables and Marshals Association 50th Year Annual Training Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The event brought together constables and marshals from all across the nation.

“I was left speechless when NCMA President Council Nedd and Vice President Rowdy Hayden presented me with the award,” Bates said.

“I am truly honored to represent all 50 States by receiving such an prestigious recognition! I’m equally honored to represent, Jefferson County, Texas, and my hometown Port Arthur. God Is Good!”