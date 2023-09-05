Bernard “Booker T” Flanagan Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Born – July 1, 1940

Died – August 16, 2023

Bernard Flanagan, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away August 16, 2023 at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont.

He was born in Washington, Texas to Willie B. Flanagan and the late Thomas Flanagan Jr.

He was a 1967 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and served four years in the US Army, receiving an honorable discharge.

Bernard retired from Gulf/Chevron Refinery with 40 years of service. He was a member of God 1st Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, and a member of the male chorus.

His favorite pastime was fishing and playing dominos. Bernard will be truly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father; sons, Tremaine Flanagan and Theophilus Trainer; brothers, Thomas Flanagan III, Dexter Flanagan, and Craig Flanagan; sisters, Jay Vonne Flanagan and Monica Flanagan.

Celebrating his life is his wife, Brenda J. Flanagan of 59 years; mother, Mrs. Willie B. Flanagan; son, Bernard Flanagan, Jr. (Natasha); niece (whom he raised), Alferrica Clay (Anthony); sisters, Octavia Reed (Joe), Linda Staley (Eugene), Drena Williams (Michael), Latrice Navey, Sharon Flanagan, Madelyn Flanagan, and Shalia Flanagan; sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Flanagan of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14TH St, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev. Donald Toussaint, Pastor. Burial will be Monday, September 11, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery.

Special thanks to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, TX and Harbor Hospice, Beaumont, TX.