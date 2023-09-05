Fire contained, BASF TotalEnergies reports. Port Arthur blaze leads collapsed tower, evacuation of employees.

Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By PA News

(Mary Meaux/The News)

On Tuesday at approximately 10:45 a.m., a fire occurred in the pyrolysis gasoline unit at the BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals site in Port Arthur.

Company officials said as of 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, the pyrolysis tower collapsed.

Out of an abundance of caution, employees not directly involved in resolving the incident were evacuated at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Emergency personnel are responding. All employees have been accounted for and there are no injuries. There is no offsite impact, company official noted.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the fire was contained, according to BASF TotalEnergies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility,” a BASF TotalEnergies statement read. “We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion.”

