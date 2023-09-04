Local artist Doug Jackson delivers paintings, inspiration to senior citizens center Published 12:18 am Monday, September 4, 2023

1 of 5

GROVES — Darla Digiovanni looked at a wall of paintings set up at the Groves Senior Citizens Center Friday, and one immediately caught her eye.

A western landscape style painting, created by Doug Jackson, looked similar to the landscape she recently visited.

Soon Digiovanni purchased the piece of artwork and posed for a photo with Jackson.

Digiovanni wasn’t the only one to snag a Doug Jackson original painting, Rhonda Miller also bought a piece of artwork.

Jackson’s impressionistic style paintings are unique. The longtime artist was born with cerebral palsy and is unable to use his hands or legs. He creates his paintings wearing a headband with a stylus and paintbrush attached.

Visitors to the Groves senior center got to meet Jackson and buy his artwork, as well as get a sneak peek at copies of his work for an upcoming art show centering on lighthouses.

Kim Smith, Jackson’s caregiver, said he created many of the paintings during the pandemic.

Smith’s mother, Melba Ebanks, was previously a caregiver for Jackson and was in attendance at the Center.

Doug Jackson lives at Oak Groves Nursing Home. Jackson has a website and a Facebook page under the name Douglas Jackson.