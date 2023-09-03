Vision for Riverside Grille includes 100+ jobs, scratch made foods Published 12:02 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

BEAUMONT — Allen Perkins and Jay Jenkinson are completing construction on Riverside Grille in the Crockett Street entertainment district in Beaumont.

Perkins and Jenkinson are the former owners and founders of Wow Food Concepts, a catering company that had contracts with the Beaumont Country Club and the City of Beaumont, as well as operating multiple Cheddars locations, until they sold all their businesses in 2019.

With a combined 60-plus years in the restaurant industry, they began to focus on creating Riverside Grille.

The old Spindletop Restaurant was demolished to the studs, so the state-of-the-art Riverside Grille could be built to exact specifications. Everything will be brand new, with a completely open kitchen, allowing guests to witness a team of chefs demonstrate their passions for creating exceptional dishes.

Riverside Grille is hiring for 100 positions. Located at 290 Crockett St., to schedule an interview, send an email to nowhiring@riversidegrille.net or call 409-347-8004. Riverside Grille will focus on all scratch made foods, from rotisserie chicken, heavy aged angus steaks, fresh seafood, pasta dishes and fresh baked bread.

Further menu items include delectable entrée salads, steakhouse burgers, and slow roasted meats, including fall off the bone baby back ribs and French dip sandwiches.

There will be a large focus on lunch, with multiple items created fresh every day, and delivered at a price point that is affordable.

“In the evening, the restaurant will take on a chill vibe, in a gorgeous setting with a warm and inviting ambience,” a company release said. “There will be a full bar serving handcrafted classic cocktails and specialty drinks, highlighted by a full wine list. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a memorable dining experience, Riverside Grille is the perfect choice. Riverside Grille will be opening at the end of September 2023.”

Perkins said Riverside Grille is 100 percent locally owned and family operated.

“We both grew up in Southeast Texas and have a passion for the area,” he said. “Beaumont has been very gracious in supporting our restaurants all these years, and we take that very seriously. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a menu and ambiance reflecting our passion for excellence, and our unwavering commitment to superior food and service.”

Riverside Grille owns and operates The Neches Room, a luxury venue for special events, weddings and wedding receptions, meetings, galas and a host of other celebrations. For information, please send an email to info@nechesroom.com or call 409-899-9691.