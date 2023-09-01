Week 2 tells much different story for Port Neches-Groves Indians Published 10:40 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

PORT NECHES — After a tough opening week, Port Neches-Groves bounced back in a big way with a convincing 45-14 win over Beaumont United in non-district football action Friday night at The Reservation.

After getting held to just seven points at Memorial last Friday, the Indians came out and scored on five of six first half possessions.

“We came out and executed in the first half,” PNG coach Jeff Joseph said. “We played hard. Our kids really went to work in practice this week, and it showed up early in the game.”

Senior quarterback Shea Adams led the way offensively. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a 10-yard run.

Two of Adams’ touchdown went to London Nunley, who hauled in TD passes of 47 and 20 yards.

He also connected with Reid Richard on a 61-yard TD pass.

MORE COVERAGE: Memorial coach Brian Morgan shares what’s he’s proud of following Titans’ Week 2 victory

Nunley caught four passes for 83 yards. Noah Washington had five receptions for 38 yards.

“They (United) loaded the box against us a little bit, which is what teams are going to do when you run the ball like we do,” Joseph said. “We were able to do some stuff on the outside. Shea threw the ball really well, and he ran it well when we asked him to, which wasn’t very often. The offensive line did a great job of creating some creases and letting us run for some tough yards against seven- and eight-man fronts.”

Leading 38-0 to start the third quarter, PNG increased the lead on its first possession of the quarter. Connor Bailey opened at quarterback to start the second half and completed a pair of passes to Seth Brisboe for 6 and 15 yards.

Blair Chatagnier capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to extend the Indians’ lead to 45-0 with 7:49 left in the third quarter.

United (0-2) finally got on the board with its second possession of the third quarter.

Quarterback Gilbert Anderson III hit Ashton Henry on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make the score 45-7 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

The Timberwolves added another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Timothy Morris took a screen pass from Anderson and went 37 yards for the touchdown to make the score 45-14 with 4:59 left in the game.

Defensively, the Indians held United to 237 yards of total offense with most of those coming in the second half when the Indians substituted in some back up players.

It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that the Timberwolves picked up their initial first down.

“United has some really talented skills guys and a big offensive line, but our defense tackled well and played extremely hard,” Joseph said. “That was the point of emphasis all week, to play with great pad level and effort. They did both of those things tonight.”

PNG (1-1) received the opening kickoff and marched down the field for the game’s first score.

The 11-play drive culminated on a 10-yard touchdown run by Adams, which was the longest play of the drive. Adams had a couple of key third down conversions, a 6-yard pass to Washington and a 2-yard sneak.

After the Indians forced a quick three-and-out by the Timberwolves, the offense went back to work. This time it was a 47-yard pass from Adams to London Nunley to put PNG up 14-0 with 3:52 left in the first quarter.

The Indians struck again about two minutes later. Isaiah Nguyen busted through the line of scrimmage and raced 46 yards for a touchdown.

That pushed the lead to 21-0 with 1:14 left in the opening stanza.

Still searching for its initial first down, United was forced to punt again on their third possession.

Blair Chatagnier rushed for 20 yards on the first play of the drive.

The offense stalled and PNG had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Giovanni Oceguera that extended the Indians lead to 24-0 with 8:22 left in the second quarter.

After United finally picked up a first down on a 10-yard completion from Gilbert Anderson III to Timothy Morris, Anderson’s next pass was intercepted by Mason Wuenschel and returned 25 yards to the Timberwolves 20.

The Indians wasted little time in taking advantage of the good field position as Adams and Nunley connected on a 20-yard scoring strike, their second scoring play of the game.

That made the score 31-0 with 6:28 left in the second quarter.

PNG would add one more score before the half ended. Kameron Droddy intercepted Anderson at the Indians 39.

On the very next play, Adams hit Reid Richard for a 61-yard scoring strike with :47 left in the second quarter. The Indians went to the locker room with a 38-0 halftime lead.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME WAS…Shea Adams hesitated on a quarterback sneak, bounced it outside to the left and scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. That was the Indians first score of the game, and they would not trail the rest of the way.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO…Senior quarterback Shea Adams completed 9 of 10 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

KEY STATS…PNG had a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 210 yards and passing for 216 for 426 yards of total offense. Blair Chatagnier rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries with 1 TD. Isaiah Nguyen carried the ball nine times for 78 yards and 1 TD. Aibel Jomon rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries. Seth Brisboe had three catches for 34 yards. Gilbert Anderson led the way for United, completing 13 of 27 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also gained 57 yards on eight carries. Aston Henry had three catches for 62 yards and 1 TD. Timothy Morris hauled in three passes for 58 yards and 1 TD.

UP NEXT…Port Neches-Groves stays home to host West Orange-Stark next Friday Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from The Reservation. United travels to Alvin next Friday to close out non-district play.

— Written By Daucy Crizer