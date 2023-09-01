Neches Federal Credit Union Arena part of new impact at Lamar University Published 12:04 am Friday, September 1, 2023

BEAUMONT – Neches Federal Credit Union and Lamar University officially announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, where Neches FCU has become the Official Credit Union of Lamar University.

As part of the partnership, the arena inside the Montagne Center is taking on a new name. The Neches Federal Credit Union Arena will now be the home of Lamar basketball and other events inside the Montagne Center.

The expanded partnership builds on the relationship that both organizations formed nearly two decades ago rooted in shared values, a passion for excellence and a strong commitment to education throughout Southeast Texas.

Neches Federal Credit Union’s President/CEO Jason Landry expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“This partnership represents a powerful opportunity for Neches FCU to make a lasting impact on the lives of students, athletes, faculty and the entire Lamar University community,” Landry said.

Lamar University President Dr. Jaime Taylor extended the college’s gratitude to Neches Federal Credit Union for an investment that will impact the “faculty, students, staff, community and alumni for years to come.”

As part of the partnership, Neches FCU provides new banking technology on campus in the form of a credit union branch inside the Setzer Center and Smart ATMs with Live Tellers on campus.

With a focus on financial literacy, Neches FCU will host on-campus workshops and seminars to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.

This commitment to education and empowerment reflects the shared values that form the cornerstone of this partnership solidifying the credit union’s position as the ultimate financial education authority.