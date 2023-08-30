Open house for Riceland Pain Management celebrated with community

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

The Riceland Pain Management Clinic includes four treatment rooms for better patient care.

The facility was the focus of an open house Tuesday, hosted in part by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce.

The office, located at 2400 Highway 365, Suite 208 in Nederland, treats muscular and joint pain and helps patients with pain management.

They use physical therapy, injections or minor surgery, if needed. Health professionals try not to prescribe medicine if it is not needed.

They really want to focus on helping reduce pain and make life more functional for each patient.

For more information, call 409-724-7904.

