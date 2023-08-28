Weather Service outlines tropical storm, heat concerns for Monday

Published 8:58 am Monday, August 28, 2023

By PA News

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A front moving through the area today will lower temperatures slightly, but heat index readings will still be above 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Although conditions may be below criteria in some locations, with numerous first responder teams working to control and suppress wildfires, officials felt it prudent to maintain the advisory across the area.

There is another Marginal Risk for severe weather today, with strong and damaging wind gusts the likeliest threat.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

While the rain from the storms will be welcome, rain amounts are not expected to put much of a dent in the ongoing drought, weather officials said.

• Lastly, Tropical Storm Idalia continues to strengthen in the northwest Caribbean.

The storm is expected to stay east of the region, with no direct impacts here other than gustier north winds and drier air by Wednesday.

More News

Houston woman charged in Port Arthur birthday party shooting that injures 3 family members

Area firefighters battle multi-acre blaze; assistant chief talks about county’s challenges

Police say woman stole lingerie, intimate objects; case upgraded to felony due to repeated thefts

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Try these options for tailgaters who like the heat

Print Article