Weather Service outlines tropical storm, heat concerns for Monday Published 8:58 am Monday, August 28, 2023

A front moving through the area today will lower temperatures slightly, but heat index readings will still be above 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Although conditions may be below criteria in some locations, with numerous first responder teams working to control and suppress wildfires, officials felt it prudent to maintain the advisory across the area.

There is another Marginal Risk for severe weather today, with strong and damaging wind gusts the likeliest threat.

While the rain from the storms will be welcome, rain amounts are not expected to put much of a dent in the ongoing drought, weather officials said.

• Lastly, Tropical Storm Idalia continues to strengthen in the northwest Caribbean.

The storm is expected to stay east of the region, with no direct impacts here other than gustier north winds and drier air by Wednesday.