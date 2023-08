PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Rotary receives carbon capture report Published 12:14 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

Port Arthur Rotary met this week at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux with speaker Scott Castleman of Chevron speaking about speaking about carbon capture and the transportation and storage of it.

Bayou Bend Project Director Scott Whitmire and Gulf Coast Community Advisor Peggy Ramey were also present.