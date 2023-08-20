Neches Federal Credit Union announces promotions, new hires Published 12:24 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

PORT NECHES — Jason Landry, president/CEO of Neches Federal Credit Union, recently announced numerous promotions and new hires.

“These promotions not only highlight the prosperous condition of our credit union but also emphasize our steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding signature service to the over 70,000 members we proudly serve throughout Southeast Texas,” Landry said.

Susan Aiena has been promoted to branch manager at the Dowlen location in Beaumont. Aiena has been employed at Neches FCU for 31 years and has 39 years of experience in the financial industry.

Kelly Hellweg has been promoted to branch manager at the upcoming location on Major Drive in Beaumont. Hellweg has been employed at Neches FCU for 15 years and has 37 years of experience in the financial industry.

Taryn Colligan has been promoted to assistant branch manager at the Dowlen location in Beaumont. Colligan has been employed at Neches FCU for 15 years, has a BBA in marketing from Lamar University and has 37 years of experience in the financial industry.

Brittany Borel has been hired as Neches FCU’s collections supervisor and has nine years of experience in the financial industry. Borel has a BBA in marketing, management, entrepreneurship and general business. She also has a Master’s of Business Administration in business management.

Charlee Chelette has been hired as Neches FCU’s community impact officer and has one year of experience in the financial industry. She has a BBA in marketing and a Master’s of Business Administration from Lamar University.