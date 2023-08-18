2nd alleged suspect arrested in Port Arthur killing at Prince Hall Village Apartments Published 12:20 am Friday, August 18, 2023

A second arrest has been made following the July 8 shooting death of a 45-year-old at Prince Hall Village Apartments in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said T.J. Williams was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals and PAPD and is being held in Lafayette Parish Jail in Louisiana.

Williams, 30, was arrested Aug. 11 and has a extradition hold for Jefferson County, Texas, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail personnel in Louisiana.

Duriso said there is another person of interest in the death of Delmar.

On July 14, Kentrell Gabriel, 26, was arrested on a warrant in New Iberia, Louisiana, in connection with the killing.

Duriso said a motive for the death is not known.

Delmar, 45, was shot several times and found lying in the parking lot at Prince Hall Village Apartments, 934 W. 14th St., just after 11 p.m. on July 8 in Port Arthur.

Delmar was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries, Port Arthur police said.