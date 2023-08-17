Check out free and special offers planned at Walmart Wellness Day Published 12:02 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Walmart invites Port Arthur and surrounding residents to prioritize health ahead of a new school year by joining team members Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, RSV, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Area locations participating in the outreach include:

8585 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur

4999 N Twin City Highway, Port Arthur

3115 Edgar Brown Drive, West Orange

795 Texas Avenue, Bridge City

1360 N Main Street, Vidor

4145 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are hosting Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring health resources administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams.

There is no cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart Wellness Day offers families a chance to get to know their numbers, chat with pharmacists, get out ahead of the upcoming flu season and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.

“Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

Part of the Wellness Day experience includes browsing and even sampling some of items offered over the counter, said Silvia Azrai Kawas, executive vice president of consumables at Walmart.

“We know the new school year is top of mind for families, and our growing assortment reflects creative ways we ensure affordable, high-quality options are available,” she said. “I’m thrilled to share our new offerings in OTC Health and Wellness with our customers to help them save money and live better.”

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.