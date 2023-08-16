Woman pushed down at Louis Manor Apartments; police say stabbing reports premature Published 6:09 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A disturbance between two women turned physical when a 41-year-old woman allegedly pushed down a 66-year-old woman, causing the victim to hit her head Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said officers received a call of a possible stabbing at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Louis Manor Apartments at 1300 Joe Louis Avenue.

While there, officers learned no stabbing occurred, but were told two women got into a physical altercation.

Numerous news agencies have reported that a stabbing took place, but police told Port Arthur Newsmedia those reports were premature.

The disturbance occurred inside an apartment at the complex. Both women are tenants there, according to police.

The suspect is not in custody, Duriso said.

A separate person drove the victim to a hospital.

The case will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.