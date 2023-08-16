Port Arthur Narcotics & Guns officers make arrest, announce suspected crack, ecstasy and PCP seizure Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics & Guns Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at 2800 9th Street, police said.

According to a PAPD release, the warrant alleged the possible discovery of cocaine.

The SWAT team was utilized to secure the residence.

Ronald Alston was the target of the investigation, police said, and was located inside the home.

Officers said they located approximately 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 69 grams of suspected ecstasy tablets and 21 grams of suspected phencyclidine (PCP) inside the residence.

Alston was arrested for an outstanding warrant and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.