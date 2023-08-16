Port Arthur Narcotics & Guns officers make arrest, announce suspected crack, ecstasy and PCP seizure

Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By PA News

Police said these suspected drug items were seized from a Port Arthur home on Wednesday. (Courtesy photo)

The Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics & Guns Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at 2800 9th Street, police said.

According to a PAPD release, the warrant alleged the possible discovery of cocaine.

The SWAT team was utilized to secure the residence.

Ronald Alston

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Ronald Alston was the target of the investigation, police said, and was located inside the home.

Officers said they located approximately 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 69 grams of suspected ecstasy tablets and 21 grams of suspected phencyclidine (PCP) inside the residence.

Alston was arrested for an outstanding warrant and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

More News

Woman pushed down at Louis Manor Apartments; police say stabbing reports premature

New company touted as the first of its kind headed to Port Arthur

Broad area of low pressure getting attention in Gulf of Mexico

Port Arthur townhomes request met with opposition in front of city council

Print Article