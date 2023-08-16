Highway 73 near Port Arthur opened; City of Port Arthur updates landfill concerns Published 9:39 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

As of Thursday morning, the City of Port Arthur announced that the Port Arthur Landfill has reopened.

Solid Waste Services will continue but will be delayed for residential and commercial pickups, the city said.

“You may contact the Public Works Operations Center at 409-983-8511 for status and updates,” a city release said. “We thank you for your patience.”

At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Highway 73 is back open.

-original story-

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, as of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, that Highway 73 would remain closed throughout the night as firefighters and the Texas Forestry Service continue to address an ongoing blaze.

“Please be mindful of the barricades and do not go around them,” authorities said.

Highway 73 near the Port Arthur landfill is shut down east and westbound due to the grass fire.

Please use alternate routes as first responders fight the blaze.