DWI, evading arrests lowlight indictments last week; see the list
Published 12:04 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Crimes ranging from driving while intoxicated and evading arrest topped the list of indictments handed down last week by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Thomas Henry Black Jr., 43, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated third offense of more for a incident that occurred June 5.
- Dillon Champagne, 29, of Port Neches was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred July 10.
- Dillon Champagne, 29, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred July 10.
- Dakota Marquis Chatmon, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 12.
- Dakota Marquis Chatmon, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for accident involving injury for an incident that occurred July 12.
- Darmius Lamon Green, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery financial instrument for an incident that occurred June 14.
- Cody Macon Hatch, 37, of Port Neches was indicted for driving while intoxicated third of more offense for an incident that occurred May 1.
- Stafford Abdul Henry, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 23.
- Leywandey Hernandez-Munoz, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 28.
- Anthony James Maraist, 31, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 12.
- Derrick Eugene Thomas, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for false alarm or report emergency for an incident that occurred March 27.
- Michael Wayne White, 62, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated third offense or more for an incident that occurred June 4.
- Brandon Deion Charles Jr., 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred July 19.
- Conrell James Guillory II, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred July 24.
- Jayden Wallace Knighton, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred June 5.
- Jamal McCain, 39, of Baytown was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred June 6.
- Linny Nixon IV, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 25.
- Khalil Robinson, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 26.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.