DWI, evading arrests lowlight indictments last week; see the list Published 12:04 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Crimes ranging from driving while intoxicated and evading arrest topped the list of indictments handed down last week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Thomas Henry Black Jr., 43, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated third offense of more for a incident that occurred June 5.

Dillon Champagne, 29, of Port Neches was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred July 10.

Dillon Champagne, 29, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred July 10.

Dakota Marquis Chatmon, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 12.

Dakota Marquis Chatmon, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for accident involving injury for an incident that occurred July 12.

Darmius Lamon Green, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery financial instrument for an incident that occurred June 14.

Cody Macon Hatch, 37, of Port Neches was indicted for driving while intoxicated third of more offense for an incident that occurred May 1.

Stafford Abdul Henry, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 23.

Leywandey Hernandez-Munoz, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 28.

Anthony James Maraist, 31, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 12.

Derrick Eugene Thomas, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for false alarm or report emergency for an incident that occurred March 27.

Michael Wayne White, 62, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated third offense or more for an incident that occurred June 4.

Brandon Deion Charles Jr., 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred July 19.

Conrell James Guillory II, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred July 24.

Jayden Wallace Knighton, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred June 5.

Jamal McCain, 39, of Baytown was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred June 6.

Linny Nixon IV, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 25.

Khalil Robinson, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 26.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.