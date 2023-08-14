Paul Ray Blanchard Sr. Published 4:57 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Paul Ray Blanchard Sr. peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine and his sister Marie Mannio. Others left to cherish his memory are his sons Paul Jr. and wife Alicia; Michael; Brian and wife Elizabeth. Grandchildren Amanda Dawe and husband Kevin; Jasmine Fomby and husband Daryl; Jeremy Blanchard; Jordan Robinson; Lundi Blanchard; Matthew Blanchard and Chloe Blanchard. Great grandchildren Conner Dawe; Jayda, Natalia, Julian and Janelle Fomby. Also, sisters-in-law Rita Moss; Sue Howard and husband Gary. Brother-in-law Butch Moss. And a wealth of nieces and nephews.

Wake will be at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home, 4841 39th Street, Port Arthur from 6 to 8pm, Friday, August 18th.

Prayer service at 7 pm.

Funeral Mass at 10 am on Saturday, August 19th at St. James Catholic Church, celebrant Father David Edwards. Committal at Greenlawn Cementery followed by lunch in Kirwin Hall adjacent to St. James Church.