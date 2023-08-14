Nederland issues Boil Water notice Published 9:27 am Monday, August 14, 2023

The City of Nederland issued Boil Water notice Monday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m. Monday, reported that water customers may be experiencing low or no water pressure due to a main line water break.

Crews are on-site trying to resolve the break.

Customers are urged TO CONSERVE water – including DO NOT WATER your grass.

The City attributed the break to excessive heat and lack of rain.

Those with concerns are asked to call 409-723-1540 or TCEQ at 512-239-4691.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City will provide notice that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.