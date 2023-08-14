Man who controlled “cocaine distribution network in Port Arthur” faces possible life sentence for drug trafficking Published 5:30 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

BEAUMONT — Three Texas men pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced.

Nekia Euron Byrd, 48, of Houston; Rodney Ignacio Castro, 41, of Houston; and Terance Babe Green, 43, of Beaumont, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson.

According to information presented in court, Byrd, Castro and Green were responsible for trafficking cocaine throughout the Houston-area, and into various other locations, including Texarkana, Lufkin and Port Arthur.

Specifically, Green controlled a cocaine distribution network in Port Arthur, responsible for importing several kilograms of cocaine each month, for distribution and conversion to cocaine-base.

Byrd was responsible for owning two residences in Houston, where narcotics distribution in methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and promethazine occurred.

These residences were responsible for providing wholesale distribution of narcotics to mid-level dealers throughout the Houston-area and eastern Texas.

Castro served as a source-of-supply for cocaine for Byrd’s operation, and several other mid-level dealers servicing Houston and eastern Texas.

On Sep. 28, 2021, a search warrant was served at Castro’s residence, resulting in the seizure of $1,050,860 and assorted jewelry worth roughly $250,000.

Estimates based upon seizures and wiretaps indicate Castro was responsible for trafficking more than 100 kilograms of cocaine in the course of this conspiracy.

The defendants each face from 10 years to life in federal prison at sentencing.

Sentencing is determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.