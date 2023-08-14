2 from Port Arthur arrested after Beaumont chase ends near Central Mall; police say stolen firearm recovered

Published 6:44 am Monday, August 14, 2023

By PA News

Dontrell Roberson and Darry'eion Freeman

BEAUMONT — On Sunday at 2:28 a.m., a Beaumont Police Department officer patrolling the area of E. Lucas Drive and Concord Road located a stolen 2015 Maroon Chrysler.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver of the vehicle actively evaded.

The vehicle’s tires were spiked and one blew out.

The driver continued to evade and finally came to a stop in Port Arthur, near Central Mall.

All three occupants were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen firearm out of Houston.

All three occupants were taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for the following charges:

• Dontrell Roberson, 20-year-old from Port Arthur, is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest detention.

• Darry’eion Freeman, 19-year-old from Port Arthur, is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest with vehicle.

• Kenidy Gauthier, 20-year-old from Beaumont, is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

