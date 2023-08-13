Groves Police say intoxicated arrest includes crashing into 2 police cars and a traffic sign Published 12:08 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

GROVES — A Port Neches man allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his vehicle into a police unit before being arrested in Groves.

The incident took place at 10 p.m. July 10 and began in the 4800 block of Main Avenue in Groves.

According to an affidavit for the arrest of 29-year-old Dillon Champagne, Groves police were called in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in a lifted 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that had struck a sign.

While en route, an officer reportedly saw the suspect vehicle driving in reverse in the 6100 block of Taylor Avenue. The Silverado then stuck the first officer’s vehicle and began travel eastbound.

A second police unit turned on to Taylor, at which time the suspect vehicle reportedly began revving his vehicle while in reverse and struck the second police unit before putting the vehicle in drive, according to the court document.

The second officer got out of his vehicle and told the driver to stop, which he did and was placed in handcuffs and into the back of the patrol unit, at which time the officer allegedly smelled an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver.

The driver was reportedly unwilling to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was sent to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas for medical clearance while other officers stayed at the scene with the suspect vehicle.

A blood draw was done and the man was transferred to the County Jail.

Police noted Champagne’s criminal history and that he had a guilty conviction out of Orange County on March 19, 2019, for robbery.

Champagne was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested and bonded out of jail July 11 on bonds totaling $19,500, according to information fro the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Champagne on the charges this week.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.