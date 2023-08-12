Man found asleep in running truck outside Port Neches eatery; 3rd DWI arrest noted Published 12:24 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

A 37-year-old Port Neches man reportedly found asleep in his running vehicle outside of a local restaurant was indicted this week for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Port Neches Police were called to Sea Ranch Café, 1305 Magnolia St., in reference to a person asleep in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in the parking lot.

Officers found a man identified as Cody Macon Hatch asleep with the engine running. After being awakened, Hatch reportedly tried to drive away. He eventually got out of the truck and was interviewed by police.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, Hatch would either not answer questions asked of him or would give one word, nonspecific answers. The document stated Hatch would not say where he had been or where he had come from and denied drinking or taking any medication. The officer noted Hatch appeared dazed and incoherent and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He was arrested on the DWI charge.

Court documents show Hatch was convicted for DWI n Aug, 23, 2004, in Jasper County and April 28, 2016, in Hardin County.

Hatch was arrested May 1 and bonded out May 3 on a $10,000 bond, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.