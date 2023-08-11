Nederland’s first “inclusive playground” nears community opening Published 12:18 am Friday, August 11, 2023

1 of 4

Mid County’s newest playground started with an idea from former Nederland City Clerk Gay Ferguson.

Ferguson, who died tragically in a car crash last year, was heavily involved with Adaptive Sports for Kids, a non-profit that provides opportunities for disabled children to play sports.

Ferguson spoke of using coronavirus fiscal recovery funds for the anticipated costs, City Manager Chris Duque said.

Nederland officials have done just that.

This type of playground costs more than existing parks in the city due to the poured-in rubber surface.

Representatives of Adaptive Sports for Kids voiced their approval of the design and concept.

The total price for the project is $539,040.47, which includes playground equipment, swing sets, rubber surface, shade “canopies,” benches and warranty, Duque said.

The park is located at the site of the old sand volleyball court area at Doornbos Park.

The projected date for completion, baring any delays, is Fall of 2023.