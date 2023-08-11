Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 31-Aug. 6
Published 12:06 am Friday, August 11, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 31 to Aug. 6:
- Jesus Hernandez Villaneuva, 31, driving while intoxicated-2nd offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance
- Wyteasha Jackson, 52, criminal trespass
- Christopher Parsons, 39, Nederland warrants
- Kirsten Lane, 30, possession of a controlled substance
- Kevin Pitts, 39, Nederland warrants
- Fernando Cunningham, 20, warrant other agency
- John Windham, 30, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 31 to Aug. 6:
July 31
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.
Aug. 1
- No reports
Aug. 2
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue F.
Aug. 3
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Jerry Ware Drive.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace.
- An officer assisted the Beaumont Police Department.
Aug. 4
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2400 block of FM 365.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
- An officer received information in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2800 block of West Chicago.
Aug. 5
- Found property was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 6
- Theft of metal was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue D.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.