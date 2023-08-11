Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 31-Aug. 6 Published 12:06 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 31 to Aug. 6:

Jesus Hernandez Villaneuva, 31, driving while intoxicated-2 nd offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance

offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance Wyteasha Jackson, 52, criminal trespass

Christopher Parsons, 39, Nederland warrants

Kirsten Lane, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Kevin Pitts, 39, Nederland warrants

Fernando Cunningham, 20, warrant other agency

John Windham, 30, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 31 to Aug. 6:

July 31

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 1500 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 30th Street.

Aug. 1

No reports

Aug. 2

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2 nd , unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.

, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue. A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue F.

Aug. 3

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Jerry Ware Drive.

A dog bite was reported in the 3300 block of Terrace.

An officer assisted the Beaumont Police Department.

Aug. 4

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2400 block of FM 365.

An officer assisted another agency in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

An officer received information in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2800 block of West Chicago.

Aug. 5

Found property was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 6