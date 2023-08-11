Mid County Babe Ruth Baseball accepting registration
Published 12:16 am Friday, August 11, 2023
NEDERLAND — The Mid County Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding the first registration for Fallball on Saturday.
Registration takes place at Bob Harmon Babe Ruth Park in Nederland from 4 -7 p.m.
Players must be 12-, 13- or 14-years-old to participate.
This league is for fun on our new turfed field, but aimed at 12-year-olds to prepare them for the bigger field next Spring.
The registration fee is $100, which includes a jersey, hat and umpires.
All games are played at Babe Ruth Park on Sunday afternoons.
For more information, contact Skip Hopkins 409-727-2207 or shopkins@gt.rr.com.