Mid County Babe Ruth Baseball accepting registration

Published 12:16 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By PA News

Scott Greak, of ASG Services, and Jimmy Collins, president of Mid County Senior Babe Ruth, stand at the park in January in Nederland where work started to install artificial turf. (Monique Batson/The News)

NEDERLAND — The Mid County Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding the first registration for Fallball on Saturday.

Registration takes place at Bob Harmon Babe Ruth Park in Nederland from 4 -7 p.m.

Players must be 12-, 13- or 14-years-old to participate.

This league is for fun on our new turfed field, but aimed at 12-year-olds to prepare them for the bigger field next Spring.

The registration fee is $100, which includes a jersey, hat and umpires.

All games are played at Babe Ruth Park on Sunday afternoons.

For more information, contact Skip Hopkins 409-727-2207 or shopkins@gt.rr.com.

