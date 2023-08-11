Mid County Babe Ruth Baseball accepting registration Published 12:16 am Friday, August 11, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Mid County Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding the first registration for Fallball on Saturday.

Registration takes place at Bob Harmon Babe Ruth Park in Nederland from 4 -7 p.m.

Players must be 12-, 13- or 14-years-old to participate.

This league is for fun on our new turfed field, but aimed at 12-year-olds to prepare them for the bigger field next Spring.

The registration fee is $100, which includes a jersey, hat and umpires.

All games are played at Babe Ruth Park on Sunday afternoons.

For more information, contact Skip Hopkins 409-727-2207 or shopkins@gt.rr.com.