Judy Mae Lank Lofton Published 12:30 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Judy Mae Lank Lofton, 71, of Houston passed away at her home on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Judy was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 24, 1951, to June and Robert Lank.

Judy was a graduate of University High School and Louisiana State University, where she was an active member of Kappa Delta sorority.

On November 28, 1975, Judy married the love of her life and moved with her husband to Port Arthur, Texas.

Judy was a consummate volunteer and an active member of every community where she lived, always working hard to make the lives of those around her better.

As many can attest, she was passionate about whatever endeavor she committed to, and was immensely rewarded by the results of her service.

She enjoyed planning trips and traveling, playing games, working in her garden, cooking family-favorite meals as well as new meals that made them nervous, (a reaction she relished), playing Bridge with the “Babes”, and most recently, learning Mahjong and Pickleball.

But most of all she was the very definition of a loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She loved to be with and around her family and friends, and looked forward to each time they could all be together.

Nothing could bring a smile to her face faster than her grandchildren, Charlotte Elaine Lang, Eloise Elizabeth Lang, William Randall Lang and Anderson Mae McConnell. Among many other loving family members, she also had a very special bond with her niece Amber White, her husband Eugene “Gabby” White and their daughters, Gianna and Eva.

She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 41 years, Dr. Randall Lofton and her father, Dr. Robert Lank. She is survived by her three children: Brett Hampton Lofton of Baton Rouge, Lindsay Lofton Lang and her husband Thad, and Laura Lofton McConnell and her husband Patrick, all of Houston. Judy is also survived by her mother, June Lank and her brother, Robert Lank, Jr. and his wife Evalyn, all of Baton Rouge.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from three until five o’clock in the afternoon, with a visitation beginning at two o’clock at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama Street, Houston, Texas 77098 with Reverend David Meeker-Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Robert B. Lank Memorial Scholarship Fund via the LSU Foundation or givelsu.org.