Groves Police Department arrests and respones: Aug. 2-8, 2023
Published 12:08 am Friday, August 11, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 2-8:
Aug. 2
- A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Main.
Aug. 3
- Aaron Augustine, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Duane Jackson, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 25th Street.
- Faith Henagan, 45, was arrested for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape in the 5400 block of Marion.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.
Aug. 4
- Jennifer Clanan, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- Jose Jimenez Garcia, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of East Parkway.
- Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Luis Fernando White, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Madison.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- A dog at large was reported in the 6900 of Howe.
Aug. 5
- Jeremy Mesa Bell, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf Avenue.
Aug. 6
- Tucker Goleman, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of North.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.
- An information/assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.
Aug. 7
- Richard Taylor Jr., 44, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6500 block of Adams.
Aug. 8
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Amber.