Groves Police Department arrests and respones: Aug. 2-8, 2023 Published 12:08 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 2-8:

Aug. 2

A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Main.

Aug. 3

Aaron Augustine, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Duane Jackson, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Faith Henagan, 45, was arrested for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape in the 5400 block of Marion.

An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.

Aug. 4

Jennifer Clanan, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Jose Jimenez Garcia, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of East Parkway.

Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Luis Fernando White, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Madison.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

A dog at large was reported in the 6900 of Howe.

Aug. 5

Jeremy Mesa Bell, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf Avenue.

Aug. 6

Tucker Goleman, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of North.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.

An information/assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry.

Aug. 7

Richard Taylor Jr., 44, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6500 block of Adams.

Aug. 8