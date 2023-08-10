Port Neches Police update shooting with 28 spent casings, recent arrests and escaped suspect cases Published 4:00 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

PORT NECHES — Temperatures are climbing and so are arrest statistics, according to the Port Neches Police Department.

“Between responding to calls and proactive work, officers have been busy,” department officials said Thursday afternoon in a release.

The department went on to highlight numerous arrests over the last few weeks and several active cases.

• On Aug. 4 at 10:11 a.m., a police officer responded to the 800 block of Cherokee in reference to a suspicious person.

The caller, an alert husband on “neighborhood watch,” saw a male dressed in black walking behind a house. He knew the residents were gone and no one should be there.

The officer located the subject walking away from that residence toward another house. He identified the subject as 30-year-old David Torres Jr. of Groves.

Police determined Torres had been inside the fenced-in backyard of the residence without the owner’s consent.

A pair of black latex gloves were located in the roadway near the driveway of the home.

Torres had three previous arrests for burglary and was on parole for a burglary charge. He was arrested for criminal trespass and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

“We understand the importance of the police-community partnership and we appreciate your role in working together with us to keep our community safe,” Port Neches Police said in a release.

• July 24 at 1:41 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the Palms Apartments on Ridgewood Drive in reference to a shooting. A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots and stated several vehicles had been struck.

Officers located five vehicles that had been shot with one of the vehicles identified as the primary target. Officers located and recovered as evidence 28 spent casings and one live round in the apartment complex driveway.

Investigators developed several persons of interest and are working the case.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Detective Scott Thompson at 409-719-4239 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

• At 1:27 a.m. July 21, a police officer observed several traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2000 block of FM 365, just over the “Nall overpass.”

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and a passenger. It was determined both had previously been arrested for firearm-related offenses.

As the passenger exited the vehicle, police observed a large bulge in the pocket of the passenger’s shorts. The passenger then pulled away from officers and fled on foot.

A short foot pursuit ensued; however, the passenger was not located. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Javontae Hopkins out of Port Arthur, was arrested on traffic violations. A handgun was located in the vehicle.

Charges are pending on the passenger.

• At approximately 6:36 a.m. July 18, an officer was dispatched to the riverfront boat ramp in reference to a female screaming and cursing at bystanders. Officers located the female, identified as 43-year-old Amanda Alexander of Port Neches. Officers determined Alexander was intoxicated.

She refused to step away from her dog and attempted to run, covering a short distance before falling. Officers separated Alexander from her dog and she began fighting against and resisting officers as they tried to arrest her, police said.

Alexander was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

• At 2:49 a.m. July 17, officers were dispatched to the Palms apartments regarding several subjects wearing masks and walking through the complex.

A resident was outside and saw the subjects, and when the subjects saw the resident, they turned and walked off in the opposite direction.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the complex and observed multiple people occupied it.

Police followed the vehicle, which turned into another apartment complex and into a parking spot. An officer attempted to make contact with the occupants; however, police said two rear-seat passengers exit and flee on foot.

The remaining three occupants of the vehicle were detained, and a perimeter was set. After a search of the area, the two subjects who fled on foot were not located. While speaking with the three subjects in the vehicle, it was determined one of the passengers provided a fictitious name. The subject was eventually identified as 20-year-old Larry Roberson out of Port Arthur.

Roberson had an active warrant out of Port Arthur. He was arrested for failure to identify-fugitive from justice and the warrant.