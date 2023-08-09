PHOTOS — Nederland Coffee hosted by IV Solutions at Golden Cup Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

NEDERLAND — IV Solutions TX hosted the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau August Networking Coffee Tuesday morning at The Golden Cup on Boston Avenue.

IV Solutions can bring IV therapy, IV hydration and injections straight to you.

The mobile therapy company includes a strong team of professionals, including Sonya Guerra and Katie Powell, who spoke this week in Nederland. Powell is a nurse practitioner.

Registered nurses administer all treatments.

Call 409-719-2107 or log onto ivsolutionstx.com for more information.