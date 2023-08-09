PHOTOS — Nederland Coffee hosted by IV Solutions at Golden Cup

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

NEDERLAND — IV Solutions TX hosted the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau August Networking Coffee Tuesday morning at The Golden Cup on Boston Avenue.

IV Solutions can bring IV therapy, IV hydration and injections straight to you.

The mobile therapy company includes a strong team of professionals, including Sonya Guerra and Katie Powell, who spoke this week in Nederland. Powell is a nurse practitioner.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Registered nurses administer all treatments.

Call 409-719-2107 or log onto ivsolutionstx.com for more information.

More News

“IN HIS OWN WAY” — Army Veteran and Port Arthur Police Officer pens book on pathway to Christ

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation names members to committees, empty seat remains

Historic Naval Barracks finding new mission in Southeast Texas

Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: July 31-Aug. 6

Print Article