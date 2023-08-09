Eunice W. Walker Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Eunice W. Walker passed gently into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, the 5th of August, 2023. Born in Miami, Florida on the 1st of September 1931, to parents, Sarah Louise Edmondson, and Shirley Stuart Watler.

She was so tiny her baby bed was a small drawer.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Sarah Watler of Port Arthur, Texas; by her husband of 39 years, Carl Michael (Mickey) Walker of Nacogdoches, Texas and brother, Thomas Ray Watler of Houston, Texas.

She is survived by her children, son, Douglas Walker, his wife, Katrinka: daughter, Sharon Eddings, her husband, Danny; and son, Michael Walker, his wife, Ly; 6 Grand children, one great grandchild; Nancy Louise Watler of Houston, TX; as well as numerous cousins in the US and Cayman Islands.