17-year-old indicted following Port Arthur fatal shooting; victim was shot in the back Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A 17-year-old Port Arthur male has been indicted following the July 19 fatal shooting of a man outside of local apartment complex.

A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brandon Deion Charles Jr. in connection with the homicide of Jhamiah Dixon.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive on July 19.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 11:55 p.m. and found a victim laying in the parking lot of the complex.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Dixon, 29, of Port Arthur, suffered a single gunshot wound to his back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reportedly told police in specific detail that the accused, Brandon Deion Charles Jr., shot and killed Dixon.

The document stated details provided by the witness corroborated evidence at the scene.

Charles was located at the complex and reportedly agreed to be interviewed, where he denied any involvement in the death of Dixon.

Charles remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Wednesday on a $900,000 bond.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.